Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by Quantitative Strategies Inc.

Quantitative Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quantitative Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $67.61.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.