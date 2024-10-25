Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.53, with a volume of 64481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
