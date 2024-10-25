Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.53, with a volume of 64481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

