Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 2,164 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIG opened at $197.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $201.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

