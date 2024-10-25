Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 4,671 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 20.6% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAR stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $27.14.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.