Financial Management Network Inc. Grows Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

BIZD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 103,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,375. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

