Financial Management Network Inc. Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.01. 1,118,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,672. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

