Financial Management Network Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CALY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

