Financial Partners Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VXUS opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.