Financial Partners Group LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,811.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,879,000 after acquiring an additional 866,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,145.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 733,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 674,463 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 680.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 187,149 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000.

FEZ opened at $50.98 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

