First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Stephens

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE FAF traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.17. 326,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after acquiring an additional 431,089 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,634,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

