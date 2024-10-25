First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.86%.
First Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ THFF opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $502.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Financial has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $47.00.
First Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
