First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.
First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ INBK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. 5,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,233. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $305.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.66.
First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INBK
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Internet Bancorp
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.