First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.55 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.
First Merchants Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. 264,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.02.
First Merchants Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
