First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Issues Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.55 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. 264,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,839. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

