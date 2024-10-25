First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 112,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the previous session’s volume of 23,983 shares.The stock last traded at $104.85 and had previously closed at $105.34.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.3502 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

