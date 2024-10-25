FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

FirstCash has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstCash to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $102.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.03.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total transaction of $404,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,731,869 shares in the company, valued at $567,540,367.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total value of $404,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,731,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540,367.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,833.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

