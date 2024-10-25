Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

NYSE FI opened at $203.26 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $204.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 66.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 377.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

