FlatQube 24-Hour Volume Hits $232.15 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $232.15 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.04187898 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $194.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

