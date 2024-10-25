Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FFIC) Releases 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Presentation

On October 24, 2024, Flushing Financial Corporation (the “Company”) disclosed its 2024 third quarter earnings presentation for investors. The company has shared this presentation, which is available for review on its website and filed as Exhibit 99.1 along with its latest Form 8-K submission.

The presentation, dated October 25, 2024, provides insights into the financial performance and key highlights of the third quarter. Flushing Financial Corporation has made efforts to ensure transparency and accessibility to pertinent information for its shareholders and interested parties.

Along with the earnings presentation, the submission includes the necessary disclosure of financial statements and related exhibits, fulfilling the requirements under Item 9.01 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Company’s commitment to regulatory compliance and financial transparency is exemplified through this timely release of information to the investing public. Flushing Financial Corporation continues to uphold its standards of disclosure and accountability to its stakeholders.

The completion of this disclosure aligns with the guidelines outlined in the Securities and Exchange Commission regulations. Flushing Financial Corporation remains dedicated to maintaining effective communication with its investors, fostering trust and clarity in its financial reporting practices.

The document was duly signed on behalf of Flushing Financial Corporation by Susan K. Cullen, the Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, as per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This report signifies Flushing Financial Corporation’s ongoing commitment to keeping its shareholders and the public informed about its financial performance and strategic direction.

The company’s shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol FFIC, underscoring its continued presence in the financial markets and commitment to shareholder value.

