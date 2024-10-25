Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Increased to £203 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from £188 ($244.09) to £203 ($263.57) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £201.47 ($261.58).
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
