Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Increased to £203 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from £188 ($244.09) to £203 ($263.57) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £201.47 ($261.58).

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 205 ($2.66) on Thursday, reaching £173.65 ($225.46). 87,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £170.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £158.46. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of £120.20 ($156.06) and a 12 month high of £188.45 ($244.68). The company has a market cap of £30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,061.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

