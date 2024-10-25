Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 224 ($2.91), with a volume of 146471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.32) target price on shares of Focusrite in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 284.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 342.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,125.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, Sonnox, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, keyboard and pad controllers, MIDI controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

