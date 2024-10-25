Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $2.98. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 4,342 shares.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.1272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

