Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Franklin Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.18. 14,505 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 13,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Franklin Wireless Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.