Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,979 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,224.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,786.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 826,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,442,000 after purchasing an additional 804,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after purchasing an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,780.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 436,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $161.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

