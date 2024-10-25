Freedom Day Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 4.4 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $230.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.60. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

