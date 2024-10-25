Freedom Day Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 0.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Copart by 141.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.18.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.