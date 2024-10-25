Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given New GBX 720 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.05) to GBX 720 ($9.35) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LON:FRES opened at GBX 760 ($9.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,214.58, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.66, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 435.20 ($5.65) and a one year high of GBX 782 ($10.15). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 585.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

