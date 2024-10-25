Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Trading Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.23 ($0.48). 1,577,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 604,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.43).

Futura Medical Trading Up 14.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £116.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3,436.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 34.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.

Insider Transactions at Futura Medical

In related news, insider James Henry Barder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.53), for a total value of £102,500 ($133,082.32). 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

