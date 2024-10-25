FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

FutureFuel Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 70,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,497. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $278.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

In other news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,528.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 671,144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 742,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 566,367 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 612.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 303,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 163,993 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 92,848 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles

