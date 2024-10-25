FY2024 EPS Estimates for Danaher Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $7.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.60. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $247.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.43 and a 200-day moving average of $260.43. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $425,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 108.2% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,200,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock worth $8,400,897. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

