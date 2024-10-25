FY2024 EPS Forecast for Lundin Mining Decreased by Analyst

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

LUNMF opened at $10.18 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 173.33%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

