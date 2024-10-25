FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Increased by Roth Capital

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on URG. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target (up from $1.90) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

URG stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $469.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 235.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ur-Energy news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $213,882.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,732.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $213,882.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,732.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 228,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $273,742.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 613,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,673.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,480 shares of company stock valued at $726,708 in the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

