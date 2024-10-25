Gabriel Brooks Sells 2,923 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) insider Gabriel Brooks sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $18,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $71,363.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Solid Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.90. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair raised Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
