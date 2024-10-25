Games for a Living (GFAL) Trading Down 21.6% This Week

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Games for a Living has a market capitalization of $35.45 million and approximately $773,894.13 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00239447 BTC.
Games for a Living Profile
Games for a Living was first traded on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,130,615,040 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal.
