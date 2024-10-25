Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.5% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 19.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 71,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

