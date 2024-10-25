Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Posts Earnings Results

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Getty Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.320-2.330 EPS.

NYSE GTY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 79,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,350. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

