Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.78 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

