GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GTLB. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $55.64 on Monday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,269.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,269.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,527.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,472. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

