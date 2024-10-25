Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $140.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $144.06.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.