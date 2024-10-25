Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $550,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.26%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

