Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

VBK stock opened at $268.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.97 and a 200-day moving average of $254.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $274.99. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

