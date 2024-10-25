Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $437,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $197.90 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

