Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VONG stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.