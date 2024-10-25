Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,323,000 after acquiring an additional 205,618 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,555,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.77, for a total transaction of $11,439,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,187,567 shares in the company, valued at $377,373,165.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,452 shares of company stock valued at $118,643,279 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $364.58 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

