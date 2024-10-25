Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Down 80.8% in October

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SNSR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $238.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.
About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
