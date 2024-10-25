Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 12.6 %
NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 174.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $953,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Goosehead Insurance news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $739,076.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,000.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $953,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
