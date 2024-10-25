Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GSHD. TD Cowen downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.4 %

GSHD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.71. 82,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $50.47 and a 52 week high of $109.78.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $953,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $953,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $476,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,000.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,798 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,613. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 195.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 567.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.