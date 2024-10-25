Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $59.32. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.1994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.39%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.