Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Susquehanna

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,111,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,820,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth $8,126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 62,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.