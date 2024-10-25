Greencoat UK Wind PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:UKW opened at GBX 135.70 ($1.76) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.09. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52 week low of GBX 127.30 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 152.40 ($1.98). The company has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4,483.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity at Greencoat UK Wind

In other Greencoat UK Wind news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £157,300 ($204,232.67). 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

