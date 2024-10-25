Grin Hits Market Cap of $2.74 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $8,057.63 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,121.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00536804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00105230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00235815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00070269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

